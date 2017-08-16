Pantone Names Purple Hue For Prince

Pantone has named a new purple hue for the late Prince, Love Symbol #2, which is named after the iconic symbol Prince used as an emblem. “We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, ‘the purple one,'” Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said in a statement. “A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.” The shade was originally inspired by Prince’s custom-made Yamaha purple piano. Prince passed away in 2016 at the age of 57. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «