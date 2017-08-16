Pantone Names Purple Hue For Prince

Pantone has named a new purple hue for the late Prince, Love Symbol #2, which is named after the iconic symbol Prince used as an emblem. “We are honored to have worked on the development of Love Symbol #2, a distinctive new purple shade created in memory of Prince, ‘the purple one,'” Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute said in a statement. “A musical icon known for his artistic brilliance, Love Symbol #2 is emblematic of Prince’s distinctive style. Long associated with the purple family, Love Symbol #2 enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself.” The shade was originally inspired by Prince’s custom-made Yamaha purple piano. Prince passed away in 2016 at the age of 57. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Miley Cyrus Missed Teen Choice Awards Due To ‘Unrealistic Schedule’
Miley Cyrus was unable to attend the 2017 Teen Choice Awards over the weekend, due to her "unrealistic schedule." The announcement was made just prior to start of the show. Cyrus took to Instagram to explain her absence and to apologize to her fans. "To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart . . ."More »