Paul McCartney Appears In BeInconvenient Campaign Video

Paul McCartney is among the many musicians that appear in a new YouTube video for "Why Are You Inconvenient?", which is tied to the release of Al Gore's new film An Inconvenient Sequel. In addition to the former Beatle, Bono, Pharrell Williams and Maroon 5's Adam Levine, the Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Jennifer Hudson, DNCE, Steve Aoki, Randy Jackson and Ryan Tedder also appear. "I'm inconvenient for the future of the planet," McCartney says in the new clip. "The poorest of the poor are furious because they're hit first and worst by climate change," adds Bono. "We have one planet that we live on – we ain't on Mars yet," notes Williams. "Until we get there, I'm inconvenient." An Inconvenient Sequel comes more than 10 years after An Inconvenient Truth, Gore's first documentary about the dangers of climate change.