Paul McCartney Plays Drums On New Foo Fighters Album

Paul McCartney appears on drums for one song off of the Foo Fighters upcoming new album Concrete and Gold. "He hadn't even heard of the song," the band said in a new interview with ET Canada. "He comes in and Dave picked up an acoustic and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes." Frontman Dave Grohl further clarified that the former Beatle isn't the surprise "pop star" guest that the band has been teasing for over a month. Concrete and Gold follows the Foo Fighters' 2014 album Sonic Highways and their 2015 follow-up EP, Saint Cecilia. The band recorded Concrete and Gold with contemporary pop producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Adele, Sia, Pink, and more. It will be released on September 15.