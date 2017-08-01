Peter Frampton Apologizes For Walk Off

Peter Frampton has issued an apology to the fan that caused him to walk off stage in the middle of a concert after she was shown on the video screen holding up his album covers. According to reports, she has received an apology by phone and Frampton has also arranged to sign her album cover. The incident occurred after Sherry Tupa held up her copy of the Frampton Comes Alive! at the Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing, Minnesota, which was projected onto the giant stage screens. Frampton stormed off the stage shortly thereafter after he tried to wrestle the camera from the operator. Tupa told the Star Tribune that Frampton was “humble and sweet,” and that he “apologized over and over [and] talked about the fact that he did not handle it correctly.” She also admitted that when Frampton asked her to send him the album so he could sign it, she’d already had the cameraman write his name on it. “I kind of wish I hadn’t done that. It is what it is, I guess.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «