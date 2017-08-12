Pink Drops New Single ‘What About Us’

Pink has released a new single, “What About Us,” which will appear on her forthcoming album, Beautiful Trauma. “What about us/ What about all the broken ever afters?/ What about us/ What about all the plans that ended in disaster?” she sings on the emotional ballad. “I could not be more excited right now,” Pink wrote on Instagram, where she announced her upcoming seventh album and the new single along with sharing the album cover. “My single comes out today, ‘What About Us,’ and my new album, Beautiful Trauma, comes out October 13th.” Beautiful Trauma will be released coming up on October 13. “I’m certifiably, insanely proud of this album,” she continued. “It’s been a while and I’m grateful for all the years we’ve had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «