Prince’s Sign O’ The Times To Air On Showtime

Showtime will air Prince’s 1987 concert film Sign o’ the Times, which has been out of print in the U.S. since 1991, this summer. Sign o’ the Times was filmed in part at Prince’s own Paisley Park Studios and on tour in the Netherlands and Belgium. The concert film features performances of many of the late singers classics, including “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” “Hot Thing,” “If I Was Your Girlfriend” and “U Got the Look,” as well as the hit “Little Red Corvette” and a cover of Charlie Parker’s “Now’s the Time.” The film got a theatrical release in late 1987, but it wasn’t a box-office hit, attracting only $3 million in revenue, per Box Office Mojo, despite critical praise. Showtime will debut Sign o’ the Times on September 16th at 9pm. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «