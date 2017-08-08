Rascal Flatts Select ‘Back To Us’ As Next Single

Rascal Flatts have announced that they have selected “Back To Us,” the title track of their latest full length album, as their next official single. The track was written by Cary Barlowe, David Hodges and Josh Thompson. “I’m gonna run straight back to us, baby / No more same old someone else / Back to the one you used to love like crazy / Maybe you’ll save me from myself / When the sun comes around again / You won’t be waking up in a stranger’s bed,” the band sings on the new track. “This time around, the three of us have been able to really focus and work together on what we want to say at this point in our careers,” Gary LeVox says of Back To Us. “We’ve all been so energized by the process of making this album, and we still have a lot more music to make .” “Back To Us” follows massive debut single “Yours If You Want It,” which hit No. 1 on the charts. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «