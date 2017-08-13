Rascal Flatts Will Serve As Mentors On The Voice

Rascal Flatts will serve as mentors for The Voice coach Blake Shelton’s team on the upcoming 13th season of the NBC singing competition. “Blake’s got such a great ear, turning his chair around and finding great people, so it’s been awesome meeting them and giving them some tips,” Gary LeVox shares. “It’s been a lot of fun working with him. [There’s] a lot of talent – a lot of talent – on Team Blake.” Adds Joe Don Rooney of the competition’s speedy nature, “It’s a whole level of pressure; it’s really impressive to see . It’s really inspiring to all of us.” Season 13 of The Voice is scheduled to begin on September 25. Along with Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson are serving as coaches this season. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «