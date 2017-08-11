Santana Tributes Glen Campbell At Detroit Concert

Santana paid tribute to the late Glen Campbell with a performance of his 1967 track “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, Michigan. “That was for a brother that went home. That was for Glen Campbell,” then joking it was “‘By The Time I Get To Tijuana'”…I think it was Phoenix. Anyway, that’s a tribute to Glen Campbell,” Santana told the crowd as he launched into the cover. Campbell passed away Tuesday at the age of 81 after several years battling Alzheimer’s disease. Released on Capitol Records in 1967, Campbell’s version of “By The Time I Get To Phoenix” topped RPM’s Canada Country Tracks, reaching number two on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart, and won two awards at the 10th Annual Grammys. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «