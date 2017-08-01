Shakira Shares New Red Hair

Shakira has revealed a fire-y red new hairdo. She shared a snap of the new do via Twitter earlier this week from the set of her new video with reggaeton artist Perro Fiel. In the photo, she partly hides the new color under a black baseball cap and is also wearing a black fishnet top. “Redheads have more fun. On the set of Perro Fiel with @nickyjampr,” she wrote via Twitter. It’s just the most recent in a string of different looks for the 40-year-old. She rocked a dirty blonde look during the release party for her current album El Dorado in May. In addition to the hairdo photo, she also posted a pic with collaborator Nicky Jam. Thus far there has been no other word about the release of the new video with Fiel. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «