Shania Twain Cast In New Film Trading Paint

Shania Twain has landed a role in the upcoming new film Trading Paint, Variety reports. Trading Paint follows the story of "a down-and-out dirt track racing legend" who finds himself involved in the sport once again when his son, an aspiring driver himself, joins a rival team. The situation "incites an intense and dangerous competition between father and son." Twain joins actors John Travolta, Tony Sebastian, and Kevin Dunn in Trading Paint. She will portray the role of Becca, according to IMDB.com. Trading Paint will be directed by Karzan Kader, while Craig Welch and Gary Gerani wrote the script and the film's producers are Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Silvio Muraglia, and Alexandra Klim. Filming is currently underway in Alabama. The shooting schedule runs through mid-September.