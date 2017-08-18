Shania Twain Plotting North American Tour

Shaina Twain is plotting out the ‘Shania Now Tour,’ in support of her upcoming new album Now, in 2018. Twain will kick off the new trek on May 3, 2018, in Tacoma, Washington. Between then and early August, she’ll stop in more than 40 cities, including a number in her native Canada. US stops include Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, DC; Los Angeles, California; Brooklyn, New York, and more. The tour will conclude on August 4, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Twain embarked on her final tour in 2015, though she has since said that she feels that tour ended too quickly because it was scheduled around her son’s school schedule. Twain will release her new album, Now, on September 29. It will be her first new project in 15 years. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «