Shania Twain Reveals Inspiration For ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’

Shania Twain admits that Brad Pitt, or actually nude photos of the actor, served as the inspiration for her smash hit song "That Don't Impress Me Much." "I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him," she tells Billboard. "And this was like all the rage." "I just thought, 'I don't know what all the fuss is about.' I'm like, 'Well that don't impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day,'" she adds. "That's really what I thought. I wasn't picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy." Twain will release her forthcoming new album Now on September 29.