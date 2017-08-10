This Will Change Your View Of Police Officers

Brian Foxx shared a good news story from Lindsay, who had an experience with a South Jordan police officer that forever changed her view of the police.

Lindsay was at a family party in South Jordan, Utah, when she saw a police officer walking down the street leaving tickets on every single vehicle.

That’s a sight that is guaranteed to make your heart sink. Tickets can be expensive. It’s certainly embarrassing to get a ticket in front of all your friends and family. Concerned because they had several cars parked on the street, Lindsay went outside to find out what was happening.

The officer told her he was giving out tickets, then handed her one.

It was a ticket for a free 7-11 Slurpee!

On this blazing hot day, this South Jordan police officer was just trying to help everyone cool down a bit.

Lindsay says, “The police officer made our day a little better when he gave us a ticket!”