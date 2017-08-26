Spin Doctors Singer Reveals New Solo Track

Spin Doctors frontman Chris Barron has offered a new single titled “April and May.” The 90’s icon pulls the track from his forthcoming new solo release titled Angels and One-Armed Jugglers, which is due out on October 20. “I’m a very prolific songwriter,” Barron, who’s released two previous solo albums, tells Billboard, “and I have this gigantic backlog of eclectic songs that would never necessarily work for the Spin Doctors. I wanted to make a solo record for a really long time, just as a creative outlet. So here it is.” He adds: “Initially I came into the studio thinking I wanted to do a really stripped-down, acoustic kind of presentation of these songs. When we started our motto was, ‘When in doubt, leave it out,’ But (producer) Roman (Klun) saw these bigger than I did. As we went on the productions kind of expanded, and rather than limiting myself to some kind of small acoustic thing we just started expanding these ideas and opening up the palette and just letting the sky be the limit. So as a result some of the songs have some really big, beautiful orchestral arrangements on them and layered guitar tracks and piano and accordion and tuba. I thought we were going to do a photoplay and it turned into a Panavision, Technicolor kind of production. So we wanted to take this really eclectic selection of songs and make ’em all hang together.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «