Steven Van Zandt Announces Solo Tour

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt has announced plans for a solo tour later this year. The run comes in support of his new release Soulfire and will once again find the rocker backed by his longtime backing band the Disciples of Soul. Speaking on the release with rollingstone.com, he noted: "I was thinking, 'Who do I want to be?'?" he said. "I'm like, 'Who am I really?' And the thing most identified with me, and the thing that is most unique, is that soul-meets-rock thing. So I went back to that." Dates: September 21 – Holmdel, NJ @ Laid Back Festival September 23 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol September 25 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater September 27 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theater September 29 – Boston, MA @ The Orpheum October 1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory October 2 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric October 4 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount October 6 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live October 8 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues October 9 – Toronto, ON -Danforth Music Hall October 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore October 15 – Seattle WA @ Showbox SODO October 18 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys October 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre October 22 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory October 24 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center October 26 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution L