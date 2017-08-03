Stevie Wonder Set For Global Citizen Fest

Stevie Wonder has been named as one of the headliners of this year’s upcoming Global Citizen Festival. The charity event is scheduled to take place in New York’s Central Park on September 23 and will also feature performances this year by Green Day, the Killers, the Chainsmokers, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day, the Lumineers and Alessia Cara. The Global Citizen initiative’s CEO Hugh Evans said that their goal is to try to create unity through a mix of positive music: “We try to bring in artists from multiple genres. We don’t want to just hit the rock demographic or just hit the pop demographic or just hit the R&B demographic or just hit the EDM demographic,” Evans told Variety. “Whatever music you’re into, you can come to the Global Citizen Festival and be part of it, because ultimately our hope is that the message transcends the music, that we’re the generation that sees the end of poverty in our lifetime.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «