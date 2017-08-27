Sting To Be Honored By The Smithsonian

Sting will be honored by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History on September 8. Composer J. Ralph will also be honored at the event. The Smithsonian will acquire donations from both artists for their contributions to American music, including their Oscar-nominated song, “The Empty Chair,” from the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story about the American photojournalist who was captured and killed in Syria. Sting and Ralph will join Dan Rather for a discussion, which will be followed by performances from Sting and the world premiere of Ralph’s new symphonic piece, “Evolocean.” Tickets to the event, which is open to the public, will go to benefit the Smithsonian’s culture and arts programs. Sting last released his 12th studio album 57th & 9th in 2016. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «