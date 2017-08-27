Styx Shares Lyric Video For ‘Radio Silence’

Styx has released a new video for “Radio Silence,” the second single off of their new album The Mission. According to a press release, Dr. Tony Phillips, a scientist, and his team of students attached sealed vinyl and CD copies of The Mission to a weather balloon, which they launched into space near the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The balloon popped once it reached the height of 111,000 feet, a region defined as “near space,” and the contents fell to Earth, landing in a forest of Joshua trees in Nevada. A video camera was also attached for the three hours and 20 minute journey. The video uses time-lapse technology to condense the footage into the length of “Radio Silence.” Styx released The Mission back in June. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
