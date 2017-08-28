Taylor Swift Drops ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Taylor Swift has released a new video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” the lead single off her sixth studio album Reputation. She premiered the video during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The new clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, starts with zombie Taylor Swift emerging from a grave marked “Here Lies Taylor Swift’s Reputation.” From there, she attacks various aspects of fame and stature, including in bathing a bathtub of jewels, sitting atop a throne, crashing an expensive car as the paparazzi snaps pics, and standing on top of a mountain of her old personas. Late in the video Swift finally proclaims that the old Taylor is dead. Swift’s Reputation will be released on November 10. She last released 1989 in 2014. The three years between albums is the longest of Swift’s career. She had a hit last winter with “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Zayn Malik, which appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «