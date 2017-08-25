Taylor Swift Drops ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Taylor Swift has offered up a new single titled “Look What You Made Me Do.” The track is the first official offering from her forthcoming new release Reputation and once again finds Swift drawing from her personal life for the heated lyrics. “I don’t like your little games/ I don’t like your tilted stage,” Swift viciously sings. “The role you made me play: of the fool/ No, I don’t like you.” Later, she sings, “The world moves on / Another day another drama, drama / But not for me, Not for me / All I think about is karma.” She later adds an antique telephone effect to sing: “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” she says. “Why?/ ‘Cause she’s dead.” Some are guessing that the pointed lyrics address the ongoing beef between Swift and Kanye West. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «