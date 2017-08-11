Taylor Swift Testifies In Groping Case

Taylor Swift has offered in-person testimony in her ongoing groping lawsuit against a former radio DJ. The Denver-based man, named David Mueller, has been accused of inappropriately touching the pop star during a meet and greet session. “It was a very long grab . I felt him grab onto my bare ass under my skirt,” Swift remembered during her testimony, according to Denver reporter Michael Konopasek. “It was a devious and sneaky act.” She added: “I couldn’t make eye contact with either one of them [Mueller or his girlfriend]. After this happened, it was like a light switched off my personality,” Swift shared on the stand. “I don’t want to ever see him again . It happened to me. I know it was him.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Jonathan Cain Addresses Journey Breakup Rumpors
Journey member Jonathan Cain has opened up about the ongoing rumors of a band breakup. Rumors have swirled that they may be calling it quits after guitarist Neal Schon blasted the band's decision to visit Donald Trump in the White House. Last week Schon hit Twitter writing: "I want to be elevated by whom I play with, not feel like I've got cement shoes."More »