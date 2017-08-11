Taylor Swift Testifies In Groping Case

Taylor Swift has offered in-person testimony in her ongoing groping lawsuit against a former radio DJ. The Denver-based man, named David Mueller, has been accused of inappropriately touching the pop star during a meet and greet session. “It was a very long grab . I felt him grab onto my bare ass under my skirt,” Swift remembered during her testimony, according to Denver reporter Michael Konopasek. “It was a devious and sneaky act.” She added: “I couldn’t make eye contact with either one of them [Mueller or his girlfriend]. After this happened, it was like a light switched off my personality,” Swift shared on the stand. “I don’t want to ever see him again . It happened to me. I know it was him.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «