Taylor Swift To Release Reputation In November

Taylor Swift has announced that she will release her sixth studio album, Reputation, in November. She has revealed plans to release a new single later this week and has also dropped the album cover art, which shows a black and white image of herself next to various newspaper-style fonts. Swift teased fans with an imminent announcement when she recently wiped all of her social media, including her Twitter, Instagram, and Tumblr. She has also posted ominous videos online, including glitch-y, short, silent videos of a snake slithering in darkness. Reputation will be released on November 10. She last released 1989 in 2014. The three years between albums is the longest of Swift's career. She had a hit last winter with "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" with Zayn Malik, which appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.