Tim McGraw And Faith Hill Tease Soul2Soul Documentary

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have teased their upcoming television special. The special focuses on the couple's co-headlining Soul2Soul tour which found them hitting the stage in over 60 cities in North America over the last two years. The film focuses on the back story behind the tour, their relationship and how they balance a family life with massively successful careers: "It was the height of my success, but I wanted to be a mom," says Hill in the trailer. "It was about being there and raising these daughters." "All those things that are different are the things that makes the magic and the passion," McGraw notes, "not only in our own relationship, but also musically and onstage."