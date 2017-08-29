Tim McGraw Teams With Snap Fitness

Tim McGraw has partnered with Snap Fitness to create a new line of fitness clubs called Tru Mav Signature Clubs. McGraw is designing the gyms with help from his longtime trainer, Roger Yuan. He says that he’ll work with Snap Fitness to put together different workouts. “Fitness and healthy living are a key part of my music and life, which is why I want to encourage you to leave your comfort zone and get fit!” McGraw writes on Instagram. “When I really got serious about fitness, I thought it would be a cool world to be in,” he tells Men’s Fitness. “The biggest impact I could have was with people who already knew what they were doing. Snap shared the same passions that I had, and the space that they had and the way that they handled their space was something that was really appealing to me.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «