Tom Petty Continues To Struggle With Laryngitis

Tom Petty has been forced to cancel a pair of shows as he continues to battle laryngitis. Recent shows in Berkley and Sacramento, California were canceled. The following message was posted on Petty’s Twitter: “Unfortunately Tom’s laryngitis has not improved enough to perform tonight at @Golden1Center in Sacramento. The show has been postponed. We will announce a rescheduled date ASAP. Please hold on to your tickets, all tickets for tonight’s show to be honored on the new date.” Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, who are currently on the road for their 40th anniversary tour, are scheduled to return to Berkeley for a pair of dates on August 27 and 28. They will then have a break before returning to California for shows in San Diego and Los Angeles later in September. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «