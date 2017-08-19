Two Lady Antebellum Members Expecting Babies

Two Lady Antebellum members have revealed that they’re expecting kids next year. Both Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood revealed their baby news this week and shared the news via Instagram where they’ve coined the hashtag #babybellum. “Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way! We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!!” Scott, who is married to the band’s drummer Chris Tyrell, has revealed that she is expecting twins. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter named Eisele. The new addition for Haywood and his wife will be their second, following a son born in 2014. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «