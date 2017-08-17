Van Morrison Reveals ‘Transformation’ Video

Van Morrison has shared his video for his current single “Transformation.” The track is pulled from his newest release Roll With the Punches, which is set to drop on September 22. It’s the legend’s 37th studio offering and he opened up about the effort earlier this year. “From a very early age, I connected with the blues,” he explains via press release. “The thing about the blues is you don’t dissect it: You just do it. I’ve never over-analyzed what I do; I just do it.” He adds: “Each song is like a story and I’m performing that story,” he added. “That’s been forgotten over years because people over-analyze things. I was a performer before I started writing songs, and I’ve always felt like that’s what I do.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «