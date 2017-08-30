Van Morrison To Perform At Americana Awards

Van Morrison is slated to perform at the upcoming Americana Honors & Awards Show. Graham Nash will also perform. In addition to taking to the stage, Morrison, who will also perform the following day in Nashville alongside his daughter, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for songwriting. Meanwhile, Nash is set to receive the Spirit of Americana Free Speech in Music Award. Also performing at the 16th annual awards ceremony are John Prine, the Drive-by Truckers and the Lumineers, along with Rodney Crowell, Robert Cray and Hi Rhythm, Iris DeMent, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Billy Bragg and Joe Henry, Old Crow Medicine Show and Lori McKenna. The Americana Honors & Awards Show will take place on September 13 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «