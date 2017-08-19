Yvonne Elliman-Alexander Arrested For Drug Possession In Guam

Grammy winner Yvonne Elliman-Alexander and her husband were arrested in Guam and charged with illegal drug possession. Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency dogs sniffed out methamphetamine and marijuana as the two arrived on the island for a benefit concert at a school, The Pacific Daily News reported. According to court documents, crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue were in the singer’s belongings. The crystal-like substances tested presumptive positive for meth and the plant substance tested presumptive positive for pot. Elliman-Alexander is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance on board an aircraft, a first-degree felony. Allen Alexander is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance as a third-degree felony. The two were released on $10,000 personal recognizance bonds. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «