Adele Reportedly In Talks To Star In Oliver Remake

Adele is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming remake of Oliver!, according to reports. She is reportedly in negotiations to portray the role of Nancy. A source told The Sun that Adele was excited by the role, saying: ‘It would be a major part for her and she’s seriously considering it. ‘She’s talked about Angelo being her number one priority and she sees this as a role that he could appreciate too. ‘It would be a new challenge for her but one she would definitely be up for.’ Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Working Title Films, who helped make 2012’s Les Miserables remake, will reportedly produce the new movie. Oliver! would mark Adele’s first ever acting role. She did win an Oscar in 2013 for the Skyfall theme. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «