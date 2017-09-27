Aerosmith Cancels Tour Dates So Steven Tyler Can Recover

Aerosmith has canceled a handful of tour dates as frontman Steven Tyler recovers from undisclosed “unexpected medical issues.” The band canceled the last four dates of the South American leg of its AeroVederci tour. Tyler’s Twitter account said he was “seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time.” “Steven is expected to make a full recovery,” the band said in a statement. “With proper rest and treatment he will be back on his feet soon, rocking the world.” “Please not to worry,” Tyler said. “I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances. I promise I’ll be back. Unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows. As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs.’ I love you all and will be back with you soon.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «