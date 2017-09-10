Alanis Morissette Speaks On Postpartum Depression

Alanis Morissette has opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression. Despite always dreaming about being a mother, the singer says that she was unprepared for how she felt once her daughter actually arrived. “There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move,” the singer – who’s still struggling with the illness 14 months after welcoming daughter Onyx Solace – tells PEOPLE exclusively in the latest issue. “As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate.” She adds: “It’s very isolating,” she says. “I’m used to being the Rock of Gibraltar, providing, protecting and maneuvering. It had me question everything. I’ve known myself to be a really incredible decision-maker and a leader that people can rely on. [Now] I can barely decide what to eat for dinner.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «