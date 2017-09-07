Ariana Grande Set For Charlottesville Show

Ariana Grande has signed on for a free concert in Charlottesville. The show, titled “A Concert for Charlottesville,” has been organized by hometown legends the Dave Matthews Band and will take place on September 24. The show will call for unity amongst the local community and University of Virginia students. DMB will take the stage for a headlining performance as well, along with Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard (Alabama Shakes), the Roots, Cage the Elephant and other special guests. The show will take place at UVA’s Scott Stadium in Charlottesville. Tickets are free but fans can donate funds to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Funds raised will go to the victims of the racist terror attack in the city earlier this summer. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «