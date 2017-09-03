Avril Lavigne Provides Update On New Music

Avril Lavigne says that fans can expect new music soon, saying that ‘new music will be here before you know it.’ “To my fans,” she wrote on Twitter. “I just want to thank everyone for their patience as I work on putting together this new album. It’s been a long recovery and I want to make sure that this is perfect for you guys!! You only deserve my best effort and that’s what I’m going to deliver! I can’t wait to share the new music I’m working on, I promise it’ll be here before you know it!! Love you, Avril.” Her forthcoming sixth album will be the follow-up to her self-titled 2014 set, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. The new album will serve as Lavigne’s first with BMG. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «