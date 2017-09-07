Barbra Streisand Joins Hurricane Harvey Telethon

Barbra Streisand has signed on to make an appearance at the upcoming fundraiser telethon for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The event, called “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief,” will air live on CBS on September 12 and has been organized by rapper Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun. The telethon will also have locations set up in Nashville and Los Angeles and each location will be hosted by various celebrities. Speaking of the event Bun explained that Donald Trump will not be invited to speak unless he appeared side by side with Barack Obama and other former presidents in a showing of unity: “Putting Trump on by himself would send the wrong message and people wouldn’t buy the sincerity of it,” he stated. “After what he did in Charlottesville, he’s not a symbol of unity and it would rub people the wrong way.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
