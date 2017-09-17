Beyonce Leads List Of Celebs At Rihanna’s Diamond Ball

Beyonce and husband Jay Z hit the red carpet at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball in New York City. She sported a plunging dark emerald silk gown from House of CB that featured a thigh-high slit. Meanwhile Jay followed the black-tie dress code of the night in a Burberry suit and bow tie. In addition to Bey and Jay, and the night’s host Rihanna, the event also played host to Kendrick Lamar, Calvin Harris, Dave Chappelle, Cardi B and Lil Kim. Rihanna took time out and posed for a picture with Bey. The Diamond Ball raises money for the Clara Lionel Foundation. The foundation was created in 2012 and supports education, health, and emergency initiatives around the globe, helping students from Caribbean countries attend college in the U.S. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «