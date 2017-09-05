Blondie Look Back On CBS Sunday Morning

Blondie opened up about their past and future during a recent edition of CBS Sunday Morning. On the show, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein took a look back at their origins and meteoric rise to success. “I came from fairly conservative, small-town kind of upbringing. And I guess I wanted out,” Harry noted of her choice to move to New York City in the late 1970s. “I just thought Debbie was really great. That was pretty much it,” Stein said. “I liked to think I saw what everybody else saw later on. But it was a little more focused maybe at that point.” Speaking of New York in that era, Harry adds: “It was a lot of decay and there were, you know, massive garbage strikes,” Harry recalled of New York City in the ’70s. “It was fun . . . I think, you know, when everything is not so precious and so valuable, people get a lot more creative and enjoy life a little bit, ’cause they really have to.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «