Bob Seger Plans To Release New Album In November

Bob Seger will release a new album in November. Seger has been working on the album primarily in Nashville. Seger made the announcement during a recent concert at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in suburban Detroit. He promised a new album during the fourth quarter of the year and said that he would have a new single out before his next Detroit-area show, closing down the Palace of Auburn Hills on September 23, and that he would perform it that night. It will be his 18th studio album and first since Ride Out in 2014. A formal announcement about the project is expected soon. Seger recently added six new shows to his Runaway Train Tour, including stops in Oakland, Boise, Portland, Seattle and St. Paul before the trek wraps up on November 17 in Chicago. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «