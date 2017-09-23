Bob Seger To Release I Knew You When In November

Bob Seger will release a new album, I Knew You When, in November. The album will feature a new cover of Lou Reed’s “Busload of Faith,” which has been released to radio as a single. “Busload of Faith,” which originally appeared on Reed’s 1989 album New York, gets a small lyrical tweak thanks to Seger. He replaced “churches” with “real estate” in this line: “You can’t depend on the president, unless there’s real estate that you want to buy.” The Detroit Free Press suggests that the barb is aimed at President Trump. I Knew You When will be released on November 17. The new album will be released while Seger is out on the road. Seger will be on the road across North America through November 17, when he wraps up at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «