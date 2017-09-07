Brian Wilson Reveals Previously Unreleased Track

Brian Wilson has offered up his previously unreleased track “Some Sweet Day.” The track was recorded in the 1990s by the legend and will appear on a new collection titled Playback, which features his work outside the Beach Boys. “Some sweet day you’re gonna see that I’m the one for you,” Wilson sings. “Right now it’s out of my hands,” he adds later, “but I don’t worry ’cause I got me a plan.” The track was co-written with Andy Paley, who explains: “Brian and I originally wrote ‘Some Sweet Day’ together in the early Nineties for a movie,” Paley told Rolling Stone in a statement. “The idea was that it would be sung by a female in the style of a Sixties girl-group like the Chiffons. It ultimately didn’t end up getting recorded with a woman’s voice but still I like the recording with Brian singing lead. That’s Brian and me and my brother Jonathan singing the background parts. I’m playing one of the pianos, Brian’s playing another one. I’m playing drums and guitar Jonathan’s playing six-string bass. Brian hired a violinist and Michael Andreas played the woodwind part. It’s a track that I’ve always been very proud of so I’m happy that people are finally able to hear it.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «