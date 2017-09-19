Brian Wilson Unveils ‘Run James Run’

Brian Wilson has released a new song, “Run James Run,” which is taken off of his upcoming solo career retrospective LP, Playback: The Brian Wilson Anthology. “Run James Run” is one of two previously unissued tracks that will be featured on Playback, along with “Some Sweet Day,” which he and Andy Paley originally recorded for a movie in the early Nineties. “The idea was that it would be sung by a female in the style of a Sixties girl-group like the Chiffons,” Paley told Rolling Stone of the track. “It ultimately didn’t end up getting recorded with a woman’s voice but still I like the recording with Brian singing lead.” Playback: The Brian Wilson Anthology, which also features a number of live tracks, will be released on September 22. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «