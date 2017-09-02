Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Run

Bruce Springsteen has extended his previously confirmed residency on Broadway in New York. The shows will find The Boss playing solo and acoustic, sharing stories about his songs and anecdotes from throughout his career. The run will kick off at the Walter Kerr Theatre on October 3, with an official opening October 12. The run was initially scheduled to go through November 26 but has been extend through February 3 after all the shows sold out. He will play five shows a week at the theatre throughout the run. “I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” stated Springsteen when he officially announced the run. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind. In fact, with one or two exceptions, the 960 seats of the Walter Kerr Theatre is probably the smallest venue I’ve played in the last 40 years. My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music. Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «