Bruce Springsteen Reveals Inspiration For Broadway Residency

Bruce Springsteen says that his intimate White House performance for Obama staffers inspired his upcoming Broadway residency. In January, Springsteen staged an acoustic White House gig for 250 Obama staffers. “My idea was really just to present the work that I’ve done for the past 40 years or so and let it speak for itself,” Springsteen told the New York Times. “I didn’t feel like I needed to get on a soapbox or be real ideological about it. I wanted the night to play very naturally, and be broad enough to be about all the things I’ve written about over the years. And in that way, in the contrast, it would comment.” “It’s going to feel like a garage workshop basically, and I’m going to play my songs and tell my stories. So it wasn’t something that called for a whole lot more than that. Basically it’s a one-man show. There’s no production beyond the stage, some lights and some very high-quality sound. I thought anything beyond the song and the story ended up feeling too rigid and distracting. It happens every time we go to do a tour, you know?” Previews for the residency begin on October 3. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «