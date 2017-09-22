Bruce Springsteen’s New Archival Release To Benefit Hurricane Victims

Proceeds from the release of a 1978 Houston Bruce Springsteen concert will go to benefit the MusiCares Hurricane Relief Fund supporting efforts in Florida and Texas. The concert, which took place on December 8, 1978 at The Summit in Houston, was issued on DVD/BluRay as part of the 2011 The Promise: Darkness On The Edge of Town release, but this marks the first time the audio version of the concert will be released. Nugs.net CEO Brad Serling said “Fans had been asking for a stand-alone audio release of Houston ’78 since the Darkness box set came out several years ago. Its release-ready availability gave us the opportunity to move quickly to support people in Texas and Florida.” The album can be purchased right now at Springsteen’s official website. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «