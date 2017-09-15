Bruno Mars Gets First Primetime TV Special

Bruno Mars has landed his first-ever primetime television special, which will take place at Harlem’s Apollo Theater for a concert airing on CBS in November. Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo special will feature Mars walking the streets of Harlem, “visiting, singing and entertaining locals in exciting, intimate, must-see moments,” the special promises. The hour-long special will continue taping footage throughout the coming weeks, with “never-before-seen stage performances” also in store for viewers. Mars serves as executive producer alongside Ben Winston on 24K Magic Live at the Apollo. “For me, Bruno Mars is the greatest performer in the world,” Winston said in a statement. “To be producing his first television special is a true honor. This will be a special show and a special night.” Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo special will air on CBS on November 29th. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «