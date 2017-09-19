Carrie Underwood Speaks On New Fitness Routine

Carrie Underwood has opened up about her new workout plan. The country star has revealed that while she maintains a svelte body, she isn’t putting in nearly the number of gym hours that she used to. “I used to work out six days a week,” Underwood, 34, told E!. “But now that’s a little rare, sometimes it’s one or two times a week and that just kind of has to be okay. And it is okay because whatever I’m doing that’s keeping me out of the gym is important.” She also revealed that she and her husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, do occasionally work out together: “Mainly, when we work out together, we’re just working out in the same space,” she said. “But I will say, the other day I was doing the ab wheel . and later on that day, Mike said something like, ‘I’m not ready for the ab wheel yet.’ ” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «