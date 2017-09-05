Cher Approves Of Kim Kardashian West’s Tribute

Cher has given her stamp of approval to Kim Kardashian West’s Harper Bazaar Arabia tribute to her. Kardashian paid homage to Cher in a photo shoot with super-long locks and feathery lashes, wearing a beaded, fringe dress, channeling her inner 1970s Cher for the spread entitled ‘Love & Understanding.’ “She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” Kardashian commented in the magazine. “To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.” Cher gave her thumbs-up to the spread, tweeting that she loved the picture, “My Little Armenian Sister did us both Proud.” Kardashian responded to the approval, writing, “I love you!” On another September cover, West channeled Jackie Kennedy Onassis for Interview magazine. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «