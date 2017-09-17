Cleveland Indians Tried To Get Taylor Swift To Help Celebrate Historic Win

Last week, the Cleveland Indians secured an MLB American League record by winning its 22nd straight game. Following the game where they capped the achievement, the team was looking for Taylor Swift to join in the celebration. After beating the Kansas City Royals to extend their winning stream to 22, the team tweeted to Swift, saying “@taylorswift, you up?” referring to her hit 2013 single “22.” The team also tweeted a video of shortstop Francisco Lindor celebrating. Unfortunately, the celebration didn’t last long enough for Swift to get into the action. The Indians lost their next game, ending the streak four games away from tying the New York Giants’ 1916 record of 26 straight wins. Apart from baseball, Swift has reason to celebrate as her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. After its August 25 release, the song scored the highest weekly streaming and sales sums for a track in 2017 and breaks the record for the most weekly streams ever for a song by a woman. “Look What You Made Me Do” is the first single off of Swift’s upcoming album Reputation, which is due out November 10. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «