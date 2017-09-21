Don Henley And Clint Black Set For Hurricane Harvey Benefit Show

Don Henley and Clint Black are set to perform at Helping Texans: A Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert, which will help benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey. “This is another example of Texans helping Texans, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Henley said. “We all watched on the news as Harvey destroyed much of Southeast Texas and Houston, my hometown,” Black added in a statement. “We braced ourselves through the night as the flood waters grew closer to our family’s doorsteps in Houston and Katy, Texas. My mom, brothers, niece and nephews were all very fortunate and I knew I had to find a way to help those who weren’t so lucky, to recover and rebuild what was lost in the hurricane. I’m really proud to have friends like Don, Lyle and everyone at Bass Performance Hall who’ll join together for the cause.” All ticket proceeds will go to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation, which will distribute to relief programs working in the Houston area as chosen by the artists and Ft. Worth business leader/developer Ed Bass. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «